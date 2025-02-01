KBC Group NV Buys 43,955 Shares of TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 1,827.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in TPG were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 21.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in TPG by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in TPG by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TPG by 16.8% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPG opened at $67.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -197.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. TPG Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $72.98.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. TPG had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $855.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that TPG Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is presently -447.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TPG from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TPG from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TPG from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TPG from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TPG presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $104,937.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,716.31. This represents a 9.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 76.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

