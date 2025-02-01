KBC Group NV Grows Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1,751.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,190 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Gentex were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 227.8% during the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

GNTX stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 18.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 25.67%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

