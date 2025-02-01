KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance
FR opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust Profile
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Industrial Realty Trust
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Nebius Group: Market Overreaction or Real AI Disruption?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- The Best Way to Invest in Gold Is…
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why Nike Stock Could Be 2025’s Top Comeback Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.