KBC Group NV Grows Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 1,669.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,285 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,798,000 after buying an additional 747,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,182,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,182,000 after purchasing an additional 81,826 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $60,848,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 290.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 895,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,105,000 after purchasing an additional 665,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Price Performance

FR opened at $53.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.45. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.