KBC Group NV Has $2.72 Million Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 2,516.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,328 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.09% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 45.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of CWK opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.94%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

