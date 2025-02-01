KBC Group NV Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 2,156.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130,310 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Flowers Foods worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 18,254.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 171.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

