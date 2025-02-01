KBC Group NV Has $2.85 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $4,442,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 54,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Adam S. Deckinger sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,048. The trade was a 35.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wes Morris sold 25,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $1,622,926.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,543.75. The trade was a 70.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,814 shares of company stock worth $26,450,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.16 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

