KBC Group NV Has $2.87 Million Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCEP. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 121,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. FCG Investment Co raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after buying an additional 236,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

CCEP opened at $78.55 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $82.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.13.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.11.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

