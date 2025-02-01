KBC Group NV Has $2.89 Million Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,048 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,844,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,975 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 177.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 451,205 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,402,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,246,000 after acquiring an additional 417,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,426,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,064,000 after acquiring an additional 270,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 448.5% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 268,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 219,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IPG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $35.17. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

