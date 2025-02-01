KBC Group NV Has $2.96 Million Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Watsco by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Watsco by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Down 1.1 %

WSO opened at $478.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $499.81 and a 200-day moving average of $492.82. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.33 and a twelve month high of $571.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.46%.

Watsco Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.