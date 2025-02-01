KBC Group NV Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

KBC Group NV increased its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 3,197.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 19.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the second quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $507.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $409.22 and a 1-year high of $616.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.46.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $2.47. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Lum sold 552 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.90, for a total transaction of $270,424.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,428,420.70. This trade represents a 1.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

