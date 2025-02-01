KBC Group NV Has $3.22 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

KBC Group NV raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 1,698.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 29,099 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 108.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,019,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 530,620 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3,444.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 300,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after purchasing an additional 292,226 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,525,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,874,000 after purchasing an additional 237,979 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,690,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,308.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 172,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,740,000 after buying an additional 160,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $31,187.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,707.19. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.80, for a total value of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,048.40. The trade was a 2.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKS Instruments stock opened at $113.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.54 and a 12 month high of $147.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 251.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $896.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.29 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 0.90%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

