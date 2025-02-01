KBC Group NV Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 3,861.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,007 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradata were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Teradata by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Teradata by 75.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 2,934.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDC opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

