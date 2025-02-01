KBC Group NV Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 787.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,669 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 362.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in East West Bancorp by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

EWBC stock opened at $102.97 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.27 and a twelve month high of $113.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 469 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total transaction of $45,980.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,210. The trade was a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $133,275.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,643.21. The trade was a 8.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,469 shares of company stock worth $1,534,339. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

