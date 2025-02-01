KBC Group NV Has $3.44 Million Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 1,136.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,404 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,944,000 after buying an additional 24,860 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,289,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 83,823 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,151,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,254,000 after purchasing an additional 77,215 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,137,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $158.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.94 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

In other Regal Rexnord news, CEO Louis V. Pinkham sold 8,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total value of $1,579,583.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,618 shares in the company, valued at $26,935,728.54. This represents a 5.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

