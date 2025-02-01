KBC Group NV Has $3.70 Million Stock Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 131,163 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Bunge Global by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Bunge Global by 145.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in Bunge Global by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock opened at $76.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.07 and a 200-day moving average of $91.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $75.72 and a one year high of $114.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. Stephens raised Bunge Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

