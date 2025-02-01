KBC Group NV Increases Stock Holdings in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2,130.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,227 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Doximity were worth $3,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Doximity by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Doximity by 324.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Doximity during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Doximity by 40.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Doximity by 101.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 131,253 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.57 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.38. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75.

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $136.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.05 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Doximity from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Doximity from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Doximity in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Doximity from $35.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.12.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

