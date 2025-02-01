KBC Group NV Lowers Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 4.3% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $104.65 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.79 and a 1 year high of $114.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day moving average is $104.17.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Barclays increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

