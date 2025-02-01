KBC Group NV Purchases 136,759 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 2,380.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 142,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,759 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after acquiring an additional 899,510 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 352.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC opened at $21.79 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

