KBC Group NV Purchases 19,116 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 916.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,116 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 24.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,426,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after acquiring an additional 679,558 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18,001.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,220,000 after buying an additional 256,702 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,501,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 355.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 162,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,719,000 after buying an additional 126,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 370.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,501,000 after buying an additional 118,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GWRE opened at $211.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 587.71, a PEG ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $215.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $183.60 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $1,014,727.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,730 shares in the company, valued at $48,192,733.80. This represents a 2.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael C. Keller sold 1,939 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $338,898.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,118 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,544.04. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,706 shares of company stock worth $5,570,969 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.08.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

