KBC Group NV Purchases 248,388 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 2,644.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,388 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 114.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 1.7 %

ZI opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.41. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 343.11, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Henry Schuck purchased 492,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $5,048,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,280,501 shares in the company, valued at $125,875,135.25. The trade was a 4.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.