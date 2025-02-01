KBC Group NV Purchases 9,548 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,162 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 84.7% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

