KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 663.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in XPO by 356.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XPO stock opened at $133.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.78 and a 12-month high of $161.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. XPO had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on XPO. TD Cowen upped their price objective on XPO from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of XPO from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $148.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.06.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

