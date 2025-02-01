KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 214,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, insider David B. Foss sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $3,215,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,756,087.80. This represents a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $174.09 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.29%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.