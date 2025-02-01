KBC Group NV Raises Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 574.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,510 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.06% of Vontier worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vontier by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 43,804 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Vontier by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Eldred Rock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 401,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $38.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $45.62.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.23 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 45.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNT shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Vontier Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

