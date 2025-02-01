KBC Group NV Sells 269 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 256.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. This trade represents a 1.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,434 shares of company stock valued at $785,137 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradyne from $124.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Teradyne Price Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.37 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.29 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 19.23%. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.