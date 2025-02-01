KBC Group NV Sells 39,838 Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,838 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 35.6% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. The trade was a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

Robert Half Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RHI opened at $64.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.24. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 16.87%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

