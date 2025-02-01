KBC Group NV Sells 83,351 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 82.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 246.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:MTN opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.57 and a 200 day moving average of $178.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.00 and a 1-year high of $236.92.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($4.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.99) by $0.38. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $260.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

