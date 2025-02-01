KBC Group NV Sells 939 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,780 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Trex were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,212.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 576.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Trex by 150.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.04. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $58.68 and a one year high of $101.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TREX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Trex from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.81.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

