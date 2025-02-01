Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Stock Price

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $59.18 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $667.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas Bagby sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $413,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,680. The trade was a 25.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $3,690,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 147.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 48.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 104,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,889 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,080 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,895 shares during the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

