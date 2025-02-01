Kforce (KFRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect Kforce to post earnings of $0.59 per share and revenue of $341.43 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce Price Performance

Kforce stock opened at $55.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.22. Kforce has a 52-week low of $52.96 and a 52-week high of $74.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KFRC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.