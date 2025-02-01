Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,706 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 90,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 8.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000 over the last three months. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.