Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Stock Price Up 3.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $28.21 and last traded at $28.17. Approximately 4,772,515 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,059,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

In other news, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $502,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,121 shares of company stock worth $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.29%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

