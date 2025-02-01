Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 6,535 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

