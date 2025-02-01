Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 868 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 45.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 486.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

XHB opened at $108.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $93.61 and a 12-month high of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.94.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

