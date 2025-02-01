Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCAL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 42,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 31,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $742,000. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $49.29 on Friday. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $273.56 million, a PE ratio of 129.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.82.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.47%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

