Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $717,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. The trade was a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $111.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.54. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

