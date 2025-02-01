Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 524.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 616,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,708,000 after buying an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period.

Shares of IGV opened at $102.87 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

