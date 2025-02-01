Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 848 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 848 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.75.

Insider Activity

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.46, for a total transaction of $1,023,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,880.56. The trade was a 21.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.88, for a total transaction of $6,733,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,205 shares in the company, valued at $91,663,540.40. This trade represents a 6.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,696,090 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FIX opened at $438.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $466.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.90. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.28 and a 52-week high of $553.09.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

