Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,772,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,304,000 after purchasing an additional 76,791 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,162,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,014,000 after buying an additional 33,824 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $52,987,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,581,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 534,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the period.

Shares of EMXC opened at $56.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

