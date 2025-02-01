Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,801 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 11.1% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the third quarter worth $212,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE FCT opened at $10.47 on Friday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.33.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $41,171.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

