Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Seneca House Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Stock Performance

JBBB stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.08.

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Increases Dividend

Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3357 per share. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

