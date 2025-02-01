Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 918 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $177.85 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $125.15 and a one year high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.11.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 41.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $2,635,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 273,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,069,184.20. This trade represents a 5.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Garcia sold 18,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total transaction of $3,155,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,155,169.76. The trade was a 22.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,758 shares of company stock valued at $13,506,861 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $267.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.