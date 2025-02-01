Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,107 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGE opened at $34.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.57. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $37.72.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.