Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 54.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,924 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,519,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,445,000 after buying an additional 253,708 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,247,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 263,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,115 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 392.5% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 248,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,722,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,175,000 after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Compass Point upped their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

RF stock opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $27.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

