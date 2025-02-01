Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $291,000 Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Generac by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.30.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 29,081 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.73, for a total value of $5,372,133.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,051,789.49. The trade was a 17.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $585,069.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,282.04. The trade was a 22.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,268 shares of company stock worth $6,744,703. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $149.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $195.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.27. Generac had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

