Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 993 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 6,509 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,850,000 after acquiring an additional 79,268 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 952,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,136,000 after purchasing an additional 310,250 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 93,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $28,876,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,320,940. This trade represents a 62.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 4,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.03, for a total transaction of $1,305,342.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,038,509.44. The trade was a 12.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,766 shares of company stock worth $33,348,867 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $297.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.29 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.74.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

