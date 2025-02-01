Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $330,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,238,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,234.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XAR opened at $175.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.67 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $127.75 and a 52-week high of $181.38.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

