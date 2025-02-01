Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,864 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 336,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,394,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,408,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter worth about $55,456,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $10,853,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on F. Barclays lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.82.

Ford Motor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.49 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.