Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 222.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 275,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 150,728 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 159,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 37,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 36,384 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $24.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.19.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

