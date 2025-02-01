Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $277,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,142,000 after buying an additional 1,885,559 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 90,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 36,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,202,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,528,000 after acquiring an additional 472,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 50,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $1,173,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,386.24. The trade was a 32.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $178,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,905. This trade represents a 11.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,166 shares of company stock worth $7,300,629 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

